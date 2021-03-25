Teen of the Week - Villarreal

submitted

Ayla Villarreal

Parents: Marco and Kimberly Villarreal

Educational and future plans:

After high school I plan on attending Texas A&M Corpus Christi where I will major in biology. After college I will be attending dental school in the hopes of becoming an orthodontist.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Band (2017-2021), Cross County (2018-2020), Track (2017-2020), NHS member (2020-2021), Junior Class (2019)

Accomplishments/ Honors:

I am in the top 10% of my class, National Honor Society, Varsity Cross Country, and was in the Academic All State Team.

What was the best advice you ever received?

The best advice I have received came from my dad, “ If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. I plan on living in San Antonio where I will be attending dental school.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change one thing about the world it would be that the homeless would have more resources available. Recently a lot of homeless people lost their lives due to the cold weather and if there was more help, some lives could have been saved.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would want to invite Trippie Redd because he is my favorite artist. I have always loved his music and I feel like he has a unique way of expressing himself. I would also invite Brittany Broski because I love her personality. She is very funny and doesn’t care what people think of her. Lastly I’d invite Selena Quintanilla because she really impacted the music world. She had an amazing voice and I loved her style.

Favorites:

Food- Chicken Alfredo

Book- The Outsiders

Movie- Now You See Me

Town in Texas- Austin

Vacation Spot- New Mexico