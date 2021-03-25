Teen of the Week - Farias

submitted

Eutimio (Tim) C. Farias V

Parents: Eutimio T. Farais IV- Father Stacey E. Saldivar- Mother and Stepfather-Santiago Saldivar Jr.

Educational or Future Plans-

I plan on attending Texas A&M in Corpus Christi for business and marketing.

Clubs and Officer Positions-

Drama Club, and Thespians - I’ve been the Thespian president for 2 years. Also Drama Club clerk and President.

Accomplishments/Honors-

International Thespian Society, Best Supporting Actor 2 years in a row, honorable mention in O.A.P, and Advancing play.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

“Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done! Now if you know what you’re worth then go out and get what you’re worth. But ya gotta be willing to take the hits, and not pointing fingers saying you ain’t where you wanna be because of him, or her, or anybody! Cowards do that and that ain’t you! You’re better than that! I’m always gonna love you no matter what. No matter what happens. You’re my son and you’re my blood. You’re the best thing in my life. But until you start believing in yourself, ya ain’t gonna have a life.“ My father told me this speech by Sylvester Stallone in one of the Rocky movies.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself as a young business man who is willing to work towards his goals and save money to build his own production studio, and hopefully be a successful music artist and producer.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything in this world it would have to be all the hate that is in it. The reason is because we live in a rough world as it is and we have too much hate in it, instead we should be spreading love and positivity.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would eat dinner with John Lennon to learn about his life and why he chose to live a pacifist life, Chris Perez to learn what it was like to find the “one” and talk about his music, and Corey Taylor because I would like to ask him about his song writing and how he uses music to express his emotions.

Chicken Alfredo

Book -Drums, girls, and Dangerous Pie

Movie- 5 feet apart

Town in Texas- San Antonio

Vacation Spot- California