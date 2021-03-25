Alice Police Blotter ​​​​​

Drive-by

Police were called Wednesday, March 24 to 1100 block of East Third Street in reference to a drive-by shooting. The reporting party told police that he went outside after hearing noise and saw Leve Villanueva shot a firearm into the sky at least four times has he drove away in a black vehicle. Officer James Hill heard the description of the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Eventually, police were able to arrest Villanueva at a park on North Texas Boulevard. Witnesses told police that an individual jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards an apartment complex. Police searched for the unknown individual but did not locate him They did find narcotics. Villanueva was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with deadly conduct, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Passenger arrested

Officer Manuel Garcia IV arrested Ronnie Ramirez on Tuesday, March 23 following a traffic stop on the 600 block of South Adams. The officer made contact with Ramirez who was the passenger of a Buick Encore as well as the driver. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of crystal meth. Ramirez took ownership of the vehicle and told the officer he had tampered with the drugs location. Ramirez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Warrant and traffic violation

Richard Joslin was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday, March 23 on the 200 block of North Johnson Street. Cpl. Albert Stout made contact with Joslin. After running Joslin's information through dispatch, the officer was notified of a warrant for Joslin's arrest. Joslin was detained and he also gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. The officer located a cigarette box in the center console with cigarettes and a bag of cocaine. Joslin was taken to the Duval County jail when the JWC jail refused to accept Joslin.

Cocaine tested

A traffic stop for not using a turning signal was conducted on Tuesday, March 23 at the intersection of Aransas and Front Street. Cpl. Albert Stout made contact with the driver, Larry Garcia. Garcia showed signs of nervousness and denied the officer consent to search the vehicle. Stout's K9 officer alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Due to the K9's alert, Cpl. Stout was able to located a pill bottle filled with a liquid and powder mix. A test of the substance by police tested positive for cocaine. Garcia was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Traffic stop

On Tuesday, March 23, a traffic stop was conducted on the 300 block of North Johnson Street. Cpl. Albert Stout made contact with the male driver and Renee Rosas who was in the passenger side. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, the officer located 3 grams of marijuana in the center console. Rosas took ownership of the narcotics and was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with possession of marijuana.

Unwanted man

Troy Ortiz was arrested Monday, March 22 following a call to police in reference to an unwanted man at the apartment. When police arrived they made contact with the reporting part who stated Ortiz was in the apartment using narcotics. The reporting party and a witness told police that Ortiz is a heavy drug user and becomes violent when he is under the influence. Ortiz barricaded himself in the bathroom. Police were given permission to access the bathroom by force. Ortiz was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with criminal trespass.

Retrieving earphone, drugs falls out of pocket

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of Amando Luera for possession of a controlled substance. Officer Manuel Garcia IV was on patrol Monday, March 22 when he oberved Luera's vehicle with a defective stop light. Contact with made with Luera who asked to step out of the vehicle and see the light. During the course of the roadside interview, Luera asked the officer if he could retrieve his earpiece which had fallen out as he looked at his vehicle. As Luera was picking up the earpiece the officer observe a bag of synthetic marijuana on the roadway near Luera. Luera told the officer it had fallen out of his pocket when he went to get his earpiece. Luera was booked into the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports