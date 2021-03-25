Alice men arrested for allegedly distributing narcotics through mail

Three Alice men were recently arrested on several federal indictments following the outcome of a joint operation to combat the distribution of narcotics in the surrounding area, according to Cpl. Herman Arellano and Sgt. Brandon Reynolds with the Alice Police Department.

The names of the individuals have not been released by authorities due to pending federal indictments. However, according to sources, one man was an employee of the postal service, one was a businessman and the last man was unemployed.

The connection between the men is unknown at this time.

Alice PD's Criminal Investigations Division assisted The Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents and United States Postal Inspection Investigators in apprehending the three men.

Two of the individuals turned themselves in at the Alice PD on the morning of Thursday, March 18 and the other individual was apprehended at the Jim Wells County Adult Probation Office shortly after, investigators said.

The federal indictments stem from three agencies, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents, the United States Postal Inspection Investigators and the Alice PD working.

The lengthy investigation revealed narcotics being shipped through the mail and distributed within the City of Alice.

A search warrant was executed on the 400 block of Escobar Street in Alice where narcotics were being shipped to which resulted in the seizure of multiple THC cartridges disguised as candy, investigators said.

All three subjects were transported to Corpus Christi by DPS and Federal Postal Investigators to a federal facility.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted online at www.alicetx.com.