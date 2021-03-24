Navy plane crashes on County Road 308 in Orange Grove

ORANGE GROVE - An investigation is underway into what caused a Navy plane to crash Wednesday afternoon on County Road 308 off Highway 359.

The two occupants, an instructor and a student, safely ejected from the aircraft and reported minor injuries. They were transported to a local medical treatment facility for evaluation.

Navy and local emergency services responded to the scene and extinguished a small brush fire. Navy personnel are on scene and are cooperating with local authorities. The incident is under investigation.

"I didn't see the crash I got to see the aftermath which was the big puff of smoke and the parachuters," said Crystal Calhoun who was in the area for work. "I was over on County Road 316. I felt it and I heard it. You could feel the vibration."

DPS troopers responded to the scene along with the Orange Grove fire department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Caller-Times reporter Ashlee Burns contributed to this report.