Mungia arrested in connection with aggravated robbery

Jose A. Mungia, 32, was arrested on the 700 block of East Fourth Street on Monday, March 22 in connection with an aggravated robbery at a local business.

Alice police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 to a business on the 2700 block of East Main Street. When police arrived they made contact with the loss prevention officer who stated a man, later identified as Mungia, was seen placing a pair of sunglasses, deodorant, another unknown item in his front right shorts pocket and walked passed registers with no attempt to pay for the items, according to Officer Hector Perez's police report. The value of the items was under $100.

The loss prevention officer attempted to confront Mungia.

Mungia proceeded to pull out a knife on the loss prevention officer, dropped the knife, picked up the knife and lunged towards the loss prevention officer in "an aggressive manner as to stab him," report stated.

Mungia was able to run out of the business.

Mungia was booked into the Jim Wells County jail and charged with aggravated robbery.