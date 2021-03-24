CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice to administer second doses of COVID-19 Vaccines on Hospital Grounds Friday

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice will conduct a single COVID- 19 vaccine administration on Friday, March 26 for individuals who need second doses of Pfizer.

This week’s event will start at 7:30 a.m. and will be available via a drive- through process at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice located at 2500 E. Main Street in Alice.

Vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis and no appointment is necessary.

People should be prepared to present a valid ID and a CDC Vaccination Record Card for verification.

Residents are asked to enter through N. Flournoy Road and Spohn Drive near Laviana Plaza. There will be a sign to indicate the entrance, along with additional signage along the route to the designated parking for the vaccine administration.

Individuals are asked to adhere to clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of hospital associates and community residents:

Remain in your vehicle at all times;

bring valid ID;

wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine,

and wear your mask.

The hospital will now host its vaccine hub on hospital grounds.

Learn more about CHRISTUS COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.