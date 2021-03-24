Badger tennis team at Juan Diego Invitational

submitted

The Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Badger tennis team completed and placed at the first Juan Diego Invitational.

The Badger tennis team placed third overall and received many medals.

The Badgers are preparing for their district meet in the next upcoming weeks. The Badger tennis team will be traveling to Refugio next week in hopes of bringing home another team trophy.

The team is made up by Nick Gonzalez, Mykenzie Rodriguez, Aliyah Garrido, Alex Hinojosa, Nadia Lopez, Mia Garcia, Talaine Mohammed and Colin Buegelar.

The Badger tennis team is led by Head Coach Erika Pena.