Alice police Chief sworn in

The new Alice police chief, Eden N. Garcia was sworn in Wednesday, March 24, by Judge Edie Gonzalez-Lemon at the Alice City Hall.

Chief Garcia was hired by the council on March 16 and began on March 22.

Garcia is a native of San Diego. He graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and holds a Master Peace Officer and Instruction Certification from the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

Garcia has wanted to wear the badge and gun since he was a child. His grandfather, Daniel U. Garcia, was a Duval County sheriff for 22 years.

He started his law enforcement career with Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department under Sheriff Oscar Lopez. He was with the JWC Sheriff's Department from 1991-2002.

He went on to serve as the Falfurrias Police Chief from 2002-2012. His more recent roles have included Supervisory Safety positions for the Lewis Energy Group and Nine Energy Service.