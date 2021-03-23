Saying goodbye to care-a-vanners

The second set of Habitat for Humanity care-a-vanners said goodbye to the Ramos family and the local habitat board on Friday, March 19.

Care-a-vanners are a group of volunteers who travel the United States building homes for families through the affiliate.

Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity board members through them a small going away dinner at the Church of Christ on Morningside Drive.

Board members thanked the volunteers for their continued support and help.

This is the 18th home in JWC will be occupied by the Ramos family.

Houses built through Habitat for Humanity are not free. Homeowners must meet certain criteria and go through an application process.