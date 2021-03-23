Rubio bestowed with 2020 Community Builders Award

submitted

Premont Councilman and native was recently recognized by the Chamberlain Masonic Lodge #918 of Kingsville with the Community Builders Award for 2020.

The Community Builder Award is designed to enable the Lodge to formally recognize outstanding Non-Masons who have distinguished themselves through their service to the community, to the local state and national governments, to their church or synagogue, or to humanity.

"The work that we, and I say we because it was an effort of many people; volunteers, family and friends, accomplished during the start of the Covid pandemic. We fed many people meals across the city and county and what we continued to do during the city cleanup made a significant difference to the Premont community," Rubio said. "I accepted this award on behalf of all the people of Premont, my family, friends and Rosie Vera; my girlfriend."