Premont track results in Hebbronville meet

The Premont Collegiate High School Track team traveled to Hebbronville recently and took home awards.

The Cowgirls placed third as a team.

The Cowgirls results are as follows:

400 meter Relay - third place - Destany Lamas, Sadie Bostwick, Samara Morgan and Juliet Priddy

800 meter Relay - first place - Andrea Cantu, Sierra Cantu, Samara Morgan and Miryna Villarreal.

Individuals:

Andrea Cantu - Shot Put - second place, Discuss - second place, and 400 meter dash - sixth place

Sarah Moralez - 3200 m run - third place, 800 m run - fifth place, and 1600 m run - sixth place

Sierra Cantu - 800 m run - fourth place and 1600 m run - eighth place

Mikaela Vargas - 800 m run - seventh place

Miryna Villarreal- Long Jump - second place, Triple Jump - first place, 100 m dash - second place and 200 m dash - third place

The Cowboys results are as follows:

400 meter relay - third place - Julian Ortiz, Santiago Deleon, Andrew Christian and Dylan Rodriguez

800 meter relay - second place - Andrew Christian, Damian Perez, Victor Chansan and Deveon Saenz

1600 meter relay - first place - Damian Perez, Deveon Saenz, Terrance Buremoh and Victor Chansan

Individuals:

Brian Alaniz - Shot - first place and Discus - first place

Matthew Pena- Discus - fifth place

Mathew Moralez - 3200 m run - second place, 800 m run - first place and 1600 m run - first place

Jesus Nino - 3200 m run - fourth place, 800 m run - second place and 1600 m run - fourth place

RJ Luna - 3200 m run - fifth place and 800 m run - seventh place

Dos LaFuente - 1600 m run - eighth place

Damian Perez - Long Jump - first place, Triple Jump - first place and 300 m Hurdles - second place

Deveon Saenz - Long Jump - third place, High Jump - second place and 300 m hurdles - third place

Andrew Christian - Long Jump - fourth place, Triple Jump - sixth place and 300 m Hurdles - fifth place