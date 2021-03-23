Premont track results in Hebbronville meet
The Premont Collegiate High School Track team traveled to Hebbronville recently and took home awards.
The Cowgirls placed third as a team.
The Cowgirls results are as follows:
400 meter Relay - third place - Destany Lamas, Sadie Bostwick, Samara Morgan and Juliet Priddy
800 meter Relay - first place - Andrea Cantu, Sierra Cantu, Samara Morgan and Miryna Villarreal.
Individuals:
Andrea Cantu - Shot Put - second place, Discuss - second place, and 400 meter dash - sixth place
Sarah Moralez - 3200 m run - third place, 800 m run - fifth place, and 1600 m run - sixth place
Sierra Cantu - 800 m run - fourth place and 1600 m run - eighth place
Mikaela Vargas - 800 m run - seventh place
Miryna Villarreal- Long Jump - second place, Triple Jump - first place, 100 m dash - second place and 200 m dash - third place
The Cowboys results are as follows:
400 meter relay - third place - Julian Ortiz, Santiago Deleon, Andrew Christian and Dylan Rodriguez
800 meter relay - second place - Andrew Christian, Damian Perez, Victor Chansan and Deveon Saenz
1600 meter relay - first place - Damian Perez, Deveon Saenz, Terrance Buremoh and Victor Chansan
Individuals:
Brian Alaniz - Shot - first place and Discus - first place
Matthew Pena- Discus - fifth place
Mathew Moralez - 3200 m run - second place, 800 m run - first place and 1600 m run - first place
Jesus Nino - 3200 m run - fourth place, 800 m run - second place and 1600 m run - fourth place
RJ Luna - 3200 m run - fifth place and 800 m run - seventh place
Dos LaFuente - 1600 m run - eighth place
Damian Perez - Long Jump - first place, Triple Jump - first place and 300 m Hurdles - second place
Deveon Saenz - Long Jump - third place, High Jump - second place and 300 m hurdles - third place
Andrew Christian - Long Jump - fourth place, Triple Jump - sixth place and 300 m Hurdles - fifth place