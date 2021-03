The Lady Vaqueros Golf team placed second as a team during a tournament on Tuesday, March 16.

Three of the girls also place individually - Eliana Vidal placed third individually, Claudia Alaniz - fourth individually and Taylor Garcia place sixth individually.

The team consists of Taylor Garcia, Mariah Cruz, Claudia Alaniz, Hannah Longoria, Eliana Vidal and Alejandra Trevino. They are coached by Coach Joel Luna.