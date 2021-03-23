Freer One Act Play earn awards at Bi-District competition
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
On March 21, the Freer High School One Act Play traveled to Falfurrias for the Bi-District One Act Play competition.
Freer was chosen as the alternate play to advance to regionals. Their play was "Egad, What a Cad! or Virtue Triumphs over Villainy."
Individual awards for the Bi-District were:
- All Star Cast-Eddie Garza
- All Star Cast-Samantha Martinez
- Honorable Mention All Star Cast-Embry Trevino
Students also received awards on March 6 in area competition.
- Best actor-Eddie Garza
- Best actress -Samantha Martinez
- All star cast- Kayla Salinas
- All Star Cast Honorable Mention- Adrian Soto
- All star Cast Honorable Mention- Deondra Albright
- Best Tech- Eric Sharber