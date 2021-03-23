Freer One Act Play earn awards at Bi-District competition

On March 21, the Freer High School One Act Play traveled to Falfurrias for the Bi-District One Act Play competition.

Freer was chosen as the alternate play to advance to regionals. Their play was "Egad, What a Cad! or Virtue Triumphs over Villainy."

Individual awards for the Bi-District were:

All Star Cast-Eddie Garza

All Star Cast-Samantha Martinez

Honorable Mention All Star Cast-Embry Trevino

Students also received awards on March 6 in area competition.