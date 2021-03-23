Freer One Act Play earn awards at Bi-District competition

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

On March 21, the Freer High School One Act Play traveled to Falfurrias for the Bi-District One Act Play competition.

Freer was chosen as the alternate play to advance to regionals. Their play was "Egad, What a Cad! or Virtue Triumphs over Villainy."

Individual awards for the Bi-District were:

  • All Star Cast-Eddie Garza
  • All Star Cast-Samantha Martinez
  • Honorable Mention All Star Cast-Embry Trevino
Freer High School One Act Play

Students also received awards on March 6 in area competition.

  • Best actor-Eddie Garza
  • Best actress -Samantha Martinez
  • All star cast- Kayla Salinas
  • All Star Cast Honorable Mention- Adrian Soto
  • All star Cast Honorable Mention- Deondra Albright
  • Best Tech- Eric Sharber