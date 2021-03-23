Concerned citizen leads police to narcotic seizure

Police seized 53 grams of marijuana, 30 Xanax pills, 0.7 grams of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia Tuesday afternoon following a call from a concerned citizen about a suspicious vehicle.

Alice police Officer Zac Jaramillo responded to a call about a unconscious man behind the wheel of a parked white Ford F150 parked on the 200 block of Soliz Street.

When Officer Jaramillo arrived he made contact with the man, later identified as 27-year-old Arturo De Leon, who was disoriented as he stepped out of the vehicle to speak with the officer.

As Officer Jaramillo spoke with De Leon, the officer observed, in plain view, drug paraphernalia commonly used for meth on the center console, Officer Jaramillo stated.

After removing two knives from De Leon's pockets, Officer Jaramillo conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

In the process of the search, the officer located a green glove that concealed a red container that contained 0.7 grams of crystal meth, a beverage container with a false compartment that contained 53 grams of marijuana, 30 Xanax pills with a total weight of 9.2 grams, as well as 150 empty bags and a scale, commonly used in the sale of narcotics, Officer Jaramillo said.

Police also used a k9 officer in the search, but he did not detect on any additional narcotics.

De Leon was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

As of 4 p.m. De Leon did not have a bond.