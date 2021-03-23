Alice Police Blotter

Marijuana found

On Saturday, March 20, Sgt. John DeLeon was on patrol when he observed a vehicle speeding. He conducted a traffic stop on the 1600 block of South Highway 281 and made contact with the driver identified as Thomas Rodriguez. A search of the vehicle was conducted and the officer found a metal grinder with marijuana residue, a bag that contained additional bags of marijuana, an orange container with marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Jim Wells County jail.

Asleep on the couch

Anthony Chapa was arrested on Friday, March 19, when he was found asleep on the couch at a home on Nopal Street. Police were called to the residence in reference to a homeowner who had found someone in his home and had him detained at gunpoint. The homeowner told police he woke up in the middle of the night when his alarm went off and the back door open. He assumed that the door had opened due to the wind speed. He secured the door and went back to sleep. The homeowner was to watch the morning news when he observed Chapa on his couch. The homeowner did not know Chapa. Chapa was taken to the police department where he became aggressive. He was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with criminal trespass habitation and resisting arrest.

Marijuana confiscated during traffic stop

Mariana Garcia and Stephanie Diaz were arrested on Wednesday, March 17 during a traffic stop on the 200 block of South Texas Boulevard. Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. observed the driver, Garcia, run a stop sign. The officer made contact with the women. During the roadside interview, Jasso was alerted by dispatch that Diaz had a warrant. The officer received consent to search the vehicle. Jasso discovered drug paraphernalia such as two glass pipes, marijuana cigarettes roaches and two bags of marijuana. Diaz removed cigarette roaches from her clothing. When taken to the JWC jail, correctional officers discovered that Diaz also had a bag of cocaine on her person. The women were charged with possession of marijuana. Diaz was also charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Woman and juvenile arrested

Ciara Gonzales and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday, March 17 near the intersection of South Johnson and Esperanza Street. Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with Gonzales and detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. The officer explained to Gonzales that a search of the vehicle would be conducted due to the smell. Gonzales admitted to the officer that she had smoked earlier in the day and had marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of tetrahydrocannabinol wax inside a glass container and a tetrahydrocannabinol liquid in another container. Gonzales claimed ownership for the narcotics and was taken to the JWC jail. The juvenile in the vehicle was detained and sent to a juvenile detention center.

Traffic stop arrest

A routine traffic stop on Tuesday, March 16 led to the arrest of Juan Diaz. Officer Manuel Garcia IV conducted a traffic stop with Diaz as the passenger on the 100 block of Staples Avenue. The officer observed Diaz and the driver to be nervous and asked for consent to search the vehicle. After receiving consent, Officer Garcia located synthetic marijuana and a bong near the front right passenger seat. Diaz took ownership of the drugs and was taken to the JWC jail. The driver was given a citation for the traffic violation and released. At the jail, correctional officers conducted a search of Diaz and found another bag of synthetic marijuana inside Diaz's pants. Diaz was charged with possession of a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Violation of protective order

Sgt. John DeLeon was dispatched to the 1100 block of Almond Street. When he arrived he made contact with the reporting party who stated Daniel Gomez was on the property but he had filed a protective order against Gomez. Gomez was found in the alleyway and detained until further investigation. A search of Gomez's belongings revealed that Gomez was in possession of marijuana. After the investigation, Gomez was arrested, transported and booked into the JWC jail. He was charged with violation of a protective order, possession of marijuana and burglary of a habitation.

Reckless driver

Adam Alfaro was arrested on Tuesday, March 16 for an incident that occurred on March 11. Officer Hector Perez and Sgt. Orlando Jasso were stationery on the 80 block of Highway 281 when the officers heard screeching tires. A woman pulled up to the officers patrol units and screamed that someone almost hit her. Officer Perez identified Alfaro from previous contacts and a chase began. Officers followed Alfaro to a residence on South Almond Street. Alfaro ran inside and would not open the door for police. Alfaro's vehicle was impounded at the time of the incident. Alfaro was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Source: Alice police reports