Alice HS Academic Decathlon at state finals

With only half a team because of COVID-19 concerns, the Alice High School Academic Decathlon program continued it long tradition of excellence by holding its own at the Texas Academic Decathlon state finals in San Antonio recently.

Gavin Zerrato received a Gold Medal in Economics, Literature and Social Science. Gavin also received a Bronze medal in Music and Science. Zerrato was also the Silver medalist in the varsity Division State wide. Celeste Torres was Gold Medalist in the Honors division and Shan Shah was a Bronze medalist in the Varsity Division.

The AHS decathlon coach is George Beltran.

The 2021-2022 Academic Decathlon State Meet will be in Frisco next year. Any student from 9th to 12th grade is encouraged to join the program for an opportunity to win scholarships.