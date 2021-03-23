Alice Coyote Softball

submitted

On Tuesday, March 16, Merigrace Cantu was named the Big Stick Hitter of the Game vs Laredo LBJ. She went 2-4, hitting a double and a triple. Ava Hernandez and Maylynn Saenz were named Gold Glove Players of the Game vs Laredo LBJ also on the same game day. Hernandez was solid on the mound and struck out 13 batters. Saenz was solid at 3rd base, and had no errors.

March 13, Lady Coyotes take the win over Laredo LBJ 7-1. Ava Hernandez pitched a complete game and struck out 13 batters.

2B: Merigrace Cantu, Ava Hernandez, Jackie Molina, Neveah Diaz

3B: Merigrace Cantu

Mia Longoria 1-4, Merigrace Cantu 2-4, Ava Hernandez 1-4, Jackie Molina 1-1, Neveah Diaz 1-2, Justine Alvarado 2-4, Alexia Nunez 1-1

RBI’s: Mia Longoria, Ava Hernandez, Neveah Diaz, Justine Alvarado, Madyson Wright, Sierra Chapa, Stephanie Salinas

Lady Coyotes overall record now stands at 10-1.

On March 8, Priscilla Benavides was named Gold Glove Player of the Game vs CC King! She pitched a complete game and with solid defense behind her, she picked up her second win. On the same game day, Mia Longoria on being named Big Stick Hitter of the game vs CC King. She hit .429 over the weekend with 3 RBI’s and currently leads the team with 6 doubles.