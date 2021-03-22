Premont arrests

Melissa Cantu Trevino

Stolen vehicle located

Premont police were notified that a stolen vehicle out of Corpus Christi was scene entering the city on Saturday, March 20 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Officer Martin Aguilera who was on patrol observed the vehicle parked at the convenience store gas pumps. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as 46-year-old Saddrick Len Campbell. Campbell was also wanted on two warrants out of Brooks County for motion to revoke possession of marijuana and motion to revoke assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Campbell was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. He was booked for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

At the jail, correctional officers conducted a strip search and discovered Campbell had a THC wax pen in his buttocks. He received an additional charge of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Speedster

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 20, Officer Jesus Garza II and Sgt. Robert Longoria observed a blue truck traveling at a high rate of speed on the 600 block of North Broadway. Officers attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver refused and continued to travel at a high rate of speed on Farm-to-Market 716 going west.

The vehicle stopped on FM 716 and the driver refused to identify himself. The driver was later identified to be 18-year-old Amador Aldo Martinez from Hebbronville. Martinez was arrested and transported to the JWC jail. He was booked for reckless driving, evading arrest with vehicle, failure to identify and resisting arrest.

Toddler found in street

A 2-year-old child was found by Premont Officer Martin Aguilera on the afternoon of Monday, March 15 in the middle of the road on the 300 block of NE First Street. The officer could not find the parent around.

After a while 21-year-old Similiano Cortez, who claimed to be the child’s father, arrived. After further investigation, a warrant was issued for Cortez's arrest. He was booked in to the JWC jail and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, State Jail Felony.

Source: Premont Chief Richard R. Nava II