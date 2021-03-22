OGHS cheerleaders and mascot for 2021-22 school year

ORANGE GROVE - Sixteen young ladies and a young man were recently announced as the Orange Grove High School cheerleaders and mascot for the 2021-22 school year.

Cheerleaders are:

Addison Berthold, Macayla Cano, Gracie Davis, Ariana De La Garza, Kerys Foster, Emilee Fuhrken, Kailey Graves, Roxanne Gutierrez, Ava Lopez, Leeann Lopez, Rylee Miller, Gabi montgomery, Mabry Morman, Kaylee Schroeder, Trinity Taylor and Kylee Teague.

Mascot is Adolfo Conchas.