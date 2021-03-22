Men arrested in connection with Multi-Use Complex break-ins

Several break-ins were reported at the Alice Multi-Use Complex starting in February during the severe weather storm in Texas.

Alice police with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety conducted a lengthy investigation into the break-ins and arrested two men, investigators said.

On Wednesday, March 17, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford F150 for failure to maintain a single lane.

Officer Jose Flores made contact with 29-year-old Brian Helmar and 53-year-old Adolfo Tabarez. Both men were asked to step out of the vehicle as they were identified as suspects in a burglary, report stated.

The men allegedly entered the city's multi-use complex three times taking monitors, computers, hard drives, DVD players and more, said Sgt. Brandon Reynolds.

According to investigators, the men were caught with stolen property connected to the break-ins in the bed of the vehicle and inside the toolbox.

Tabarez and Helmer were patted down for officer safety when officers discovered Helmer was in possession of a small clear plastic bag that contained meth, according to Flores' police report.

As investigators reviewed the evidence they discovered Helmar on one of the surveillance cameras, Reynolds said.

Helmar admitted to breaking into the building and revealing how he entered the building to take property. The stolen items were recovered and processed.

The men were booked into the Jim Wells County jail. Both men were charged with three counts of a burglary of a building. Helmer received an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.