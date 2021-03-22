City of Alice implements Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan

submitted

The City of Alice announced Monday, March 22 that the city would go into the stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan.

"To date, our water supply at Lake Corpus Christi has fallen below 86 feet. According to the Drought Contingency Plan, this is considered moderate water shortage and the City of Alice is now under stage 2 until further notice," according City of Alice press release.

Stage 2 goal is to achieve a 15 percent reduction in the daily use of water and the daily demand.

Water restrictions include:

a) irrigation of landscaped areas with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems will be limited to Sundays and Thursday for customers with street addresses that end in even numbers. Residents who have addresses with odd numbers are to use the water system on Saturdays and Wednesdays. All irrigations should be limited between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

b) Washing motor vehicles of any kinds are prohibited except on designated watering days. Vehicle washing at a commercial car wash or service station may be done at anytime.

c) Use of water for indoor and outdoor pools including wading pools and Jacuzzi is not allowed except on designated watering days between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

d) Operation of any ornamental foundation or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except when necessary if it supports aquatic life.

e) The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited: wash down of sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts or other hard surfaces; use of water to wash down building or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection; use of water for dust control; flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street; failure to repair a controllable leaks within a reasonable period after having been given notice directing the repair of suck leaks.

The City of Alice Drought Contingency Plan can be viewed at www.cityofalice.org.