Financial help for Texas farmers, how to apply

Financial relief for Texas farmers facing hardships during February's winter storm is still available through the Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief Fund. The awarded funds are intended as emergency relief for farmers and their families.

Use of the funds is restricted to personal expenses, such as groceries, home utilities, medical bills, counseling, or other household expenses not directly related to the commercial operation of the farm or ranch. The funds may not be used for any business expense or investment.

Eligible farmers include:

Family farmers are those where a substantial portion of the family or household income comes from agricultural production.

The family is actively engaged in day-to-day farm management and labor.

Preference will be given to the farms that have the highest need.

Only one grant is allowed per family/farm operation per application round

Non-eligible farmers include:

Texans who obtain a small portion of their household income from agricultural products are not eligible for this grant.

This includes people who are not selling agricultural products (i.e. who are producing primarily for their household consumption).

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed on a weekly basis until we reach capacity. Checks will be issued to approved applicants within 5 business days of weekly review meetings.

Applications will be reviewed by a steering committee composed of representatives from:

Central Texas Young Farmers Coalition

Council for Healthy Food Systems/Farm & Ranch Freedom Alliance

Small Spaces LLC

GROW North Texas

Texas Center for Local Food

Texas Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association

Texas Small Farmers & Ranchers Community-Based Organization

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Agroecology Program

How to Apply:

Visit: http://www.tofga.org/disaster_relief_resources

If you need help filling out the application or have any questions, please email emergency@tofga.org or call:

Marisol at 956-530-0189

Carolina at 732-757-1291

