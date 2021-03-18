Upcoming road closures on US 281, here's what to know

Starting on Saturday, March, 20 northbound and southbound lanes on US 281 in Alice will simultaneously begin daily closures that will occur between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The closures will take place in 15-minute intervals followed by opening US 281 to let traffic clear. US 281 will then be closed again as needed, for no more than 15 minutes, when it will be reopened to let traffic clear. This cycle will continue until the work is completed. The attached map illustrates the closure area.

The daily closures are scheduled to take place through March 26 or until work has been completed, whichever is first.The closures will occur at AEP’s work area which will be one mile north of the northbound FM 1930 exit to Alice off US 281 and about one-half mile south of the southbound intersection of US 281 and FM 1554.

American Electric Power (AEP) will intermittently close all mainlanes of US 281 for electrical transmission line construction.