Bridging Families

Meet Juan, an athletic teen who is seeking his forever family. The teen is one of thousands in the State of Texas in need of a home and family to call his own.

Juan is a very athletic teen who enjoys playing multiple sports such as soccer and basketball, but his real passion is playing and watching football. Juan’s favorite football team is the San Francisco 49ers and would love to attend a live game, accompanied by his forever family, at a stadium to see them play.

When not outside engaged in sports, like many teens, Juan enjoys playing video games, some of his favorites are Mario Kart, Smash Brothers, Tekken, and most any role playing games that are on current game consoles.

Juan enjoys socializing with others, but may come off as a bit shy when he first meets someone new. However, Juan becomes very social once he gets to know you.

Juan wants his forever family to have a strong father figure, who he can look up to and make strong and everlasting memories with by going fishing, and playing and attending sports events with.

Juan would do well in a family where he is the oldest with younger siblings. Juan has a soft spot for cats and would love his future forever family to have pets.

If you think you could be a forever family for Juan, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements