JWC Sheriff's Office arrest man on child pornography charges

Investigators with the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division took Mauricio Jesus Ruiz into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant for Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography on Wednesday, March 17.

Ruiz's arrest stems from a previous arrest for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child.

This case is also being worked on in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security. A bond of $150,000.00 was set by the Magistrate for this charge.

Evidence is being analyzed as it comes in, according to the JWC Sheriff's Facebook page,