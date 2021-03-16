Wyatt Ranches presented grant checks to Duval County organizations

submitted

Wyatt Ranches, on behalf of The Wyatt Ranches Foundation, presented donated $295,000 to three Duval County organizations during their first 2021 Board of Directors Meeting.

On Tuesday, March 16, Guadalupe Gomez Jr., Division Livestock Foreman from the Tres Vidas Division of Wyatt Ranches and Aurelio Suarez Jr., Division Livestock Foreman from the Tasajillo Division of Wyatt Ranches, presented the San Diego Independent School District, Rotary Club of San Diego and the Duval County Sheriff's Office.

San Diego ISD Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Peña, accompanied by Trustees Belinda Vera, “Libby” Vela, and Carlos Espinosa, expressed the need for an improved gateway to the newly built athletic complex. Dr. Peña and the Trustees stated that bond-generated funds were insufficient to provide for the entrance; and, there is a safety concern where both vehicles and pedestrians use the same entrance. The new entrance would streamline guests’ entering and departing and also reduce the risk of an automobile-pedestrian accident. A grant in the amount of $100,000 was awarded to San Diego ISD to construct the improved entryway. With over 1,500 students enrolled, San Diego ISD has three campuses. Their recent bond election allowed for the construction of the new sports complex.

Unable to have their annual Duval County Fair due to the pandemic, the San Diego Rotary Club could not receive their annual revenues generated from the event. Without this income, the improvements to the Rotary Park were stalled. During their presentation, Rotarians Melissa Cantu Trevino, Sheriff Romeo R. Ramirez, and Belinda Vera stressed the need for lighting in the parking lots, improved exhibition facilities for students showing animals, and a desire to enhance the park’s entrances. A grant in the amount $40,000 was provided to the Rotarians for these improvements. Both the Foundation and the Rotarians expressed their sadness relating to this year’s fair having been cancelled due to pandemic and the Foundation acknowledged the Rotarians' concern for everyone’s health. Both the Foundation and the Rotarians then paused to mourn the death of several persons in the community, who unfortunately succumbed to the virus.

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez and Sheriff’s Captain Matilda Almanza appeared before the Foundation and discussed their concerns regarding a second year of budget cuts and how this adversely affected certain operations at the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ramirez stated his office used to have 12 full time patrol deputies and now must function with only eight. With less deputies on the road, Captain Almanza stated that supportive law enforcement equipment is needed to ensure the safety and efficiency of the remaining patrols. She requested a variety of advanced technology items, including a drone to assist with locating stolen property, surveillance equipment to deter human trafficking and the resulting crimes, a new patrol vehicle, as well as a myriad of officer safety gear. In addition, Sheriff Ramirez requested renewed funding for the Community Oriented Patrols which provide overtime for deputies to patrol neighborhoods and residential communities to increase their interactions with residents and to deter crime. A grant in the amount of $155,000 was awarded to the Duval County Sheriff’s Office.

Situated in South Texas and also in West Texas, Wyatt Ranches has six cattle ranching divisions. These cattle ranches are scattered south from Agua Dulce to the Rio Grande River; and west from Marfa to Valentine, with some ranches supplemented with agricultural farming operations. The Wyatt Ranches Foundation has made numerous donations to governmental entities and non-profit organizations in the rural areas of both South and West Texas…as well as donations for hospitals and teaching universities in the metropolitan areas of Texas. The Foundation’s Board of Directors include the Hon. Ana Lisa Garza, Robert T. Sakowitz, Billy C. Wells, Oscar S. “Trey” Wyatt III, and Bradford A. Wyatt.