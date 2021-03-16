Pfizer vaccines given at La Bella Vida High Rise, more vaccines offered in Jim Wells County

Approximately 300 Pfizer vaccines were given out Tuesday morning to individuals at the La Bella Vida High Rise.

The partnership between Christus Spohn Alice, Jim Wells County and the Alice Housing Authority made it possible for elderly residents as well as other individuals who fell under the Phase 1A, 1B and 1C. Anyone with a career in education was also permitted to get the vaccine.

A vaccine clinic will be open for the public on Saturday, March 20 at the JWC fairgrounds, said Margot Rios, chief nursing officer with Christus Spohn Alice.

Gates will open at 5 a.m. and vaccines will be administered at 7:30 a.m. Registration will be down on-site.

First and second dose Pfizer vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Reminder anyone who needs their second dose should take their vaccination card with them.

All vaccines are free.