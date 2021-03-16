Major accident on Flournoy Road sends woman to hospital

A Falfurrias woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after she slammed her vehicle into the side of an 18-wheeler Monday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Flournoy Road for a major accident between an 18-wheeler and an SUV Monday evening.

According to the Alice Police Department's accident report, 65-year-old Fermina Mangiyo was driving her SUV north on Flournoy behind an 18-wheeler driven by 34-year-old Corie Smith.

Smith attempted to make a wide right turn into a private drive when Mangiyo struck the side of the 18-wheeler, according to accident report.

Mangiyo was removed from the vehicle and taken to the area hospital. She is expected to recover.

Mangiyo received a citation of failure to control speed.