APD holds presentation on scams for elderly

As more and more people are targeting the elderly through internet and phone scams the Alice Police Department held a presentation for senior citizens on Monday, March 15.

Alice Sgt. Juan Martinez and Brandon Reynolds held the presentation at the La Bella High Rise Senior Living Facility called Tips for the Elderly.

The presentation had a wide range of topics which included identity theft, phone scams and also provided a resource list for assistance.

Residents asked questions while they ate pan dulce and coffee with the Sgt. Martinez and Sgt. Reynolds.

If anyone is interested in having an Alice police officer conduct a presentation, contact Lt. Enrique Saenz at 361-664-0186.