Alice Police Blotter ​​​​​​​

Xanax

A bag of Xanax pills was found inside a cigarette box during traffic stop on Monday, March 15. Cpl. Albert Stout conducted the traffic stop and made contact with Johnny Resendez on the 100 block of North Johnson Street. A search of the vehicle did not reveal anymore narcotics. Resendez was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Cocaine hidden in a beanie

Jose Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the JWC jail on Sunday, March 14 after a routine traffic stop on the 600 block of South Highway 281. During the course of Officer Manuel Garcia IV's roadside interview, the officer learned that the registration sticker had been tampered with and the vehicle did not have insurance. As Garcia was detaining Gonzalez assisting officer was about to conduct an inventory of the items in the vehicle when Gonzalez alerted them to seven bags of cocaine he had hidden inside a black beanie. Gonzalez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and display fictitious motor vehicle registration sticker.

Assault

Cpl. Nick Reyes was dispatched Saturday, March 13 to a home on the 600 block of Vicente Street for a disturbance. When he arrived he observed Osiel Martinez arguing with a woman. Through the course of the investigation, Cpl. Reyes learned Martinez was arguing with the woman over car keys. When the woman defused to hand over the keys because he believed Martinez to be under the influence of narcotics and was possibility going to buy more. Martinez was taken to the JWC jail and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Plain view narcotics led to search

On Tuesday, March 9, a traffic stop was conducted after the driver, later identified as Natalie Estrada on East Third and North Texas Boulevard. When the officer approached the vehicle he observed an open container of alcohol and a bag of Xanax pills. Estrada gave the officer consent to search the vehicle that led to the discovery of marijuana and a glass pipe. She was taken to the JWC jail. At the jail, correctional officers discovered Estrada had concealed on her two bags of crystal meth and a bag of Xanax. Estrada was booked on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the arrest of Levi DeLaGarza on Monday, March 8 near the intersection of Fifth and Cameron. DeLaGarza was asked to step out of the vehicle. When the officer was about to pat DeLaGarza for officer safety, DeLaGarza told him he had a knife. DeLaGarza also turned over a glass pipe and a bag that contained several other bags with orange pills. During a search of the vehicle, the officer found crystal meth and a scale. Before DeLaGarza was transferred to the JWC jail, he told the officer she had an bag of crystal meth in his pocket. He was booked into the jail for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Crack cocaine seized in traffic stop

While on patrol on South Almond Street Cpl. Albert Stout observed a vehicle traveling at a high speed. The officer made contact with Eliseo Everett. Everett gave the officer consent to search the vehicle which led to the discovery of a bag that contained crack cocaine tucked in between the driver seat and the middle console.

Punched in the face

Ruben Gomez was arrested on Saturday, March 6 near the 600 block of East Fourth Street. Police arrive at the location and spoke with the victim who said Gomez had stopped by her place and began to argue with the landlord. She also said that during the argument the witness had spoken to police and Gomez punched her in the face wanting to know what she told the officers. Gomez was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Couple arrested for destroying hotel room

Police received a call Friday, March 5, from a local hotel on the 800 block of South Highway 281 that claimed they rented out a room and the renters had destroyed the room and left. Officers made contact with Dominic Hernandez and Sandra Alaniz at a business across the street. They told police that they got into an argument and Hernandez admitted to throwing things around the room. The couple was arrested for criminal mischief and transported to the JWC jail.

Xanax

Amanda Lazo was arrested Friday, March 5 after a traffic stop near South Adams and San Diego. When the officer made contact with Lazo, she seemed nervous and stated that she was going back to jail. Lazo told the officer she didn't have a license, insurance and was on a ankle monitor for smuggling undocumented immigrants. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two bag that contained a total of 18 Xanax pills. Lazo said they belonged to her sister who is having trouble coping with the recent loss of their mother. Lazo was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Source: Alice police reports