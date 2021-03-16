Alice Municipal Court sets docket call
Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Wednesday, March 24 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.
Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.
Notices were sent out with Zoom information.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Bryan Anthony Aguillon for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and removed original equipment exhaust emission system.
- Alejandro Alaniz for no driver's license.
- Daniel Barcenas Garcia for running stop sign.
- Edith Bautista for no driver's license and failure to control speed.
- Jeffrey Buentello for assault.
- Angel Ricardo Buitron for running a stop sign.
- Diego Armando Carranza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sylvia Garcia Chapa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Debbie Hinojosa
- Rebecca Luera
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Joseph Carrillo for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Pablo Castillo Jr. for running red light.
- Sandra Centeno Vega for leaving a child in a vehicle.
- Juan Contreras Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Juan Jose Escamilla for possession of drug paraphernalia
- Homero Esquivel for backed without safety, three counts of no driver's license, two counts of violate promise to appear and speeding.
- Juanita Flores for open container and driving while license invalid.
- Jesus Valadez Garcia for failure to control speed.
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Joann Marie Guerra for changing lane when unsafe.
- Faustina Hinojosa for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Kim Anthony Landry for public intoxication.
- Anthony Lopez for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and speeding.
- Norma Alejandro Lopez for assault.
- Sara Nicole Lopez for crossing physical barrier.
- Martin Marquez for no driver's license.
- Bonnie Lou Myers for cut corner left turn.
- David Perez for failed to yield row turning left.
- Joe Gamez
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Brianna Hope Longoria for driving while license invalid.
- Stephen Victor Martinez for speeding in a school zone and driving while license invalid.
- Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.
- Frances Walker Oden for failure to yield right of way.
- Jessica Marie Quilimaco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Judy Nichelle Ramos for failure to restrain dog.
- Javier Salinas for public intoxication and theft.
- Mary Gonzalez
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Christopher John Rivera for driving while license invalid.
- Jeremiah Noel Rivera for no driver's license.
- Manuel Rubalcaba Gomez for running stop sign.
- Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Mark Rene Salazar II for backing without safety.
- Jose Israel Salinas Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Antonio Rene Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Angel Trevino for running red light, no driver's license and failure to maintain property.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Manuel Enrique Trevino for no driver's license.
- Antonio Vasquez for theft, failure to appear and public intoxication.
- Reynaldo Sanchez Villegas for failure to yield at stop intersection.
- Herminia C. Zambrano for failure to yield row from private property.
- Brenda Cantu
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Johnny Lee Resendez for changed lane when unsafe.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Jose Gabriel Trevino for assault, no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
- Alexandra Flores
- Juan Hinojosa
- Cenaida Montoya
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Jesus Bueno
- Kyle Daniels
- Amanda Mata
- Adrian Olivarez
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Marissa Perez
- Marissa Lizette Perez
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.
- Adrian Alanis
- Andrew Alaniz