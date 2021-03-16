SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.

Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Wednesday, March 24 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

Notices were sent out with Zoom information.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Bryan Anthony Aguillon for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and removed original equipment exhaust emission system.
  • Alejandro Alaniz for no driver's license.
  • Daniel Barcenas Garcia for running stop sign.
  • Edith Bautista for no driver's license and failure to control speed.
  • Jeffrey Buentello for assault.
  • Angel Ricardo Buitron for running a stop sign.
  • Diego Armando Carranza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sylvia Garcia Chapa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Debbie Hinojosa
  • Rebecca Luera

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Joseph Carrillo for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Pablo Castillo Jr. for running red light.
  • Sandra Centeno Vega for leaving a child in a vehicle.
  • Juan Contreras Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Juan Jose Escamilla for possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Homero Esquivel for backed without safety, three counts of no driver's license, two counts of violate promise to appear and speeding.
  • Juanita Flores for open container and driving while license invalid.
  • Jesus Valadez Garcia for failure to control speed.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Joann Marie Guerra for changing lane when unsafe.
  • Faustina Hinojosa for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Kim Anthony Landry for public intoxication.
  • Anthony Lopez for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and speeding.
  • Norma Alejandro Lopez for assault.
  • Sara Nicole Lopez for crossing physical barrier.
  • Martin Marquez for no driver's license.
  • Bonnie Lou Myers for cut corner left turn.
  • David Perez for failed to yield row turning left.
  • Joe Gamez

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Brianna Hope Longoria for driving while license invalid.
  • Stephen Victor Martinez for speeding in a school zone and driving while license invalid.
  • Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.
  • Frances Walker Oden for failure to yield right of way.
  • Jessica Marie Quilimaco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Judy Nichelle Ramos for failure to restrain dog.
  • Javier Salinas for public intoxication and theft.
  • Mary Gonzalez

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Christopher John Rivera for driving while license invalid.
  • Jeremiah Noel Rivera for no driver's license.
  • Manuel Rubalcaba Gomez for running stop sign.
  • Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility. 
  • Mark Rene Salazar II for backing without safety.
  • Jose Israel Salinas Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Antonio Rene Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Angel Trevino for running red light, no driver's license and failure to maintain property.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Manuel Enrique Trevino for no driver's license.
  • Antonio Vasquez for theft, failure to appear and public intoxication.
  • Reynaldo Sanchez Villegas for failure to yield at stop intersection.
  • Herminia C. Zambrano for failure to yield row from private property.
  • Brenda Cantu

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Johnny Lee Resendez for changed lane when unsafe.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Jose Gabriel Trevino for assault, no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
  • Alexandra Flores
  • Juan Hinojosa
  • Cenaida Montoya

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Jesus Bueno
  • Kyle Daniels
  • Amanda Mata
  • Adrian Olivarez

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Marissa Perez
  • Marissa Lizette Perez

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

  • Adrian Alanis
  • Andrew Alaniz