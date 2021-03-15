Second set of care-a-vanners welcomed in JWC

The second set of Habitat for Humanity care-a-vanners arrived at the beginning of March in Jim Wells County.

The seven people in the group were welcomed with a welcome dinner for the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity board on Sunday, March 7. They are working on the inside build of the local affiliate's 18th home for the Ramos family.

Care-a-vanners are a group of volunteers who travel the nation building homes for the national non-profit organization.

Care-a-vanners have also been welcomed by county officials, local businesses and churches who have all provided for them. County officials have provided them with a place to park their recreational vehicles. The City of Alice, Immanuel Lutheran Church and Silver Star Food Stores have provided the care-a-vanners with meals throughout the week.

This set of care-a-vanners are set to say farewell to the JWC Habitat for Humanity board and the Ramos family on Friday, March 19.