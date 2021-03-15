"Say YES to the Prom Dress" helps young ladies find a prom dress

ORANGE GROVE - More than 100 prom dresses hang in a room at The Grove Baptist Church in Orange Grove as they wait for young ladies to select them for that special formal event called Prom.

Prom is a formal high school party that juniors and seniors attend. It is a tradition that many students participate in as their high school years began to wrap up. It's a night of music, dancing and photos as they hang out with friends making memories.

Memories that will last a lifetime. That special dress for a young lady can be hard to find and can be very expensive.

"The community donated the dresses and some even have tags on them. These dress, when worn, are only used for a couple of hours," said Jennifer Eulenfield.

Eulenfield and Jennifer Bridges decided to hold a "Say YES to the Prom Dress" event for girls who need that special dress.

"Prom dresses can be very expensive. This last year has hit people's finances and they may not have the money to spend on one dress especially after 2020," Eulenfield said. "This has been done before and we felt that families could use the help this year...Everything (here) is free. We have dresses, some shoes and some jewelry the girls can choose from."

There are dresses, sizes 0 to 22W, in different styles, lengths and colors.

Young ladies who go in to find a dress can even try them on before they leave.

"We just want people to take advantage of the dresses available," Eulenfield said.

The Grove Baptist Church is located at 610 South Reynolds in Orange Grove. The event is held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Thursday, March 18.

For more information or to donate to the free event call Eulenfield at 361-944-6966 or Bridges at 361-215-6892.