Project H.O.P.E and CCRC-KC join forces to host a Community Resource Drive-thru in Kleberg County

submitted

KINGSVILLE - On Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Project H.O.P.E (Health Outreach Prevention Education) and CCRC-KV (Coordinated Community Response Coalition-Kleberg County) will be joining forces to host a community resource drive-thru in the Coastal Bend College Kingsville parking lot.

Both coalitions are wanting to offer resources and highlight community partners that offer an array of services and provide information on how to access these resources. For example, often substance use and misuse are a contributing factor in domestic violence and sexual assault situations.

“We would like our community members to know that there are agencies available to assist them with accessing preventative education and support to those in need”, said Project H.O.P.E Coalition Coordinator Marina Caballero.

Project H.O.P.E and CCRC-KC are two true working coalitions, which means we have incredible partners around Kleberg and Jim Wells counties, who invest their time, energy, and resources to help us create alternative activities, awareness campaigns and work with local government to change our environment for the better.

For more information and the latest updates please visit, @youthprograms_cbwf and cbwellness.org.