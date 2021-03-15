Catholic Life invites children to celebrate Flag Day with poster, video contest

submitted

Catholic Life Insurance is excited to commemorate the 244th anniversary of the American flag.

This year, they are encouraging children from kindergarten to fifth grade to participate in the Flag Day Children's Poster Contest.

They are also encouraging children from sixth grade to 12th grade to participate in their first Flag Day Children's Video Contest.

Participants do not have to be Catholic Life members or of the Catholic faith to qualify. This contest is an opportunity for all children to express their creativity and originality while honoring a sacred American symbol.

The theme for this year’s poster and video contest is "The American dream gives us the right to pursue our own idea of happiness and success. Describe what your American dream is."

All entries must include the American Flag.

Three winners will be selected for the video contest. Winners will be awarded cash prizes for their outstanding submissions. The prizes are $500 for first place, $350 for second place, and $150 for third place. Judges score each poster submission based on the following criteria: originality, eye appeal, and theme.

There will be 12 winners chosen for the poster contest. The winners will also be given cash prizes. The entries for the poster contest will be divided into three division: Division A (kindergarten - first grade), Division B (second - third grade), and Division C (fourth - fifth grade).

The entry form and complete contest rules may be downloaded from the company website at www.cliu.com under “Giving Back.” An entry form must be completed legibly and attached to the video to qualify. We strongly encourage parents or teachers to help fill out this form. Please submit your entries by May 10, 2021. Send entries to: Catholic Life Insurance Video Contest, PO Box 659527, San Antonio TX 78265, or email them to branch@cliu.com. All entries become the property of Catholic Life Insurance and can only be returned if proper postage accompanies the poster. Winning videos are published in the Catholic Life quarterly magazine.

For more information, please contact the Communications Department at (800) 262-2548 or (210) 828-9921 or send an email to branch@cliu.com.