SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$39 for One Year. Save 67%.

BBPB track results

submitted

Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco recently announced the results from the junior high track meet in Agua Dulce on Thursday, March 11.

Results are: 

  • Aliyah Medina - 4th 100m, 5th Discus, 6th 200m
  • Ava Adams - 3rd shot put, 4th long jump, 5th 800 m
  • Ciarra Buentello - 6th discus
  • Jamie Ontiveros- 4th shot put, 2nd 100m hurdles
  • Zandaleigh Sill - 3rd 200m, 6th 100m
  • Destanie Villarreal- 5th 100m, 3rd 400m, 4th 200m
  • Katelynn Buegeler- 1st 400m, 2nd 200m, 2nd 100m
  • Louis Sill - 6th long jump, 3rd 100m
  • Darius Elizalde - 5th 200m, 6th 100m
  • Jose Chapa - 4th 400m
  • John Charles- 1st 2400m, 3rd 1600m
  • Ruben Trevino - 1st 800m, 1st 1600m
  • Zack King- 4th high jump, 4th 200m
  • Zack Silguero- 3rd 110 hurdles, 5th triple jump
  • Christopher Goodman- 4th Discus, 4th shot put
  • Derek Garcia- 1st shot put, 2nd discus
  • Isaiah Acevedo- 5th discus
  • Wyatt Cruz - 2nd 300m hurdles
  • Christopher Ramirez- 4th 400m, 4th 200m
  • 4x400 relay - 2nd place - Jose Chapa, Tyler Lamon, Julian Longoria and Louis Sill.
  • 4x200 relay - 1st place - Julian Longoria, Louie Sill, Zack King and Tyler Lamon.
  • 4x100 relay - 2nd place - Tyler Lamon, Louis Sill, Julian Longoria and Darius Elizalde.
Ben Bolt track