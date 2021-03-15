BBPB track results
Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco recently announced the results from the junior high track meet in Agua Dulce on Thursday, March 11.
Results are:
- Aliyah Medina - 4th 100m, 5th Discus, 6th 200m
- Ava Adams - 3rd shot put, 4th long jump, 5th 800 m
- Ciarra Buentello - 6th discus
- Jamie Ontiveros- 4th shot put, 2nd 100m hurdles
- Zandaleigh Sill - 3rd 200m, 6th 100m
- Destanie Villarreal- 5th 100m, 3rd 400m, 4th 200m
- Katelynn Buegeler- 1st 400m, 2nd 200m, 2nd 100m
- Louis Sill - 6th long jump, 3rd 100m
- Darius Elizalde - 5th 200m, 6th 100m
- Jose Chapa - 4th 400m
- John Charles- 1st 2400m, 3rd 1600m
- Ruben Trevino - 1st 800m, 1st 1600m
- Zack King- 4th high jump, 4th 200m
- Zack Silguero- 3rd 110 hurdles, 5th triple jump
- Christopher Goodman- 4th Discus, 4th shot put
- Derek Garcia- 1st shot put, 2nd discus
- Isaiah Acevedo- 5th discus
- Wyatt Cruz - 2nd 300m hurdles
- Christopher Ramirez- 4th 400m, 4th 200m
- 4x400 relay - 2nd place - Jose Chapa, Tyler Lamon, Julian Longoria and Louis Sill.
- 4x200 relay - 1st place - Julian Longoria, Louie Sill, Zack King and Tyler Lamon.
- 4x100 relay - 2nd place - Tyler Lamon, Louis Sill, Julian Longoria and Darius Elizalde.