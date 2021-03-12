WAMS students advance to NHD State competition
William Adams Middle School recently announced the Regional National History Day winners who advanced to state for the 2020-21 school year.
Winners:
- Emily Rivadenayra and Anessa Flores - Group Documentary - Women's Suffrage Parade: Communication in History
- Aden Tunchez - Individual Exhibit - The Unidentified Code (CHA-GEE DO-BAYHOSEN-E YIL-TAS)
- Olivia Gabrielle Garza and Sienna Zuniga - Group Documentary - Alexander Graham Bell and the Invention of the Telephone
- Jesimiel Cadena - Individual Exhibit - Space Communication
- Olivia Garza and Rylie Weir - Performance - Jovita Idar
- Rhianna Amador, Ciara Valdez and Gabriella Gonzales - Group Exhibit - Run like the wind, Pony Express