WAMS students advance to NHD State competition

William Adams Middle School recently announced the Regional National History Day winners who advanced to state for the 2020-21 school year.

Winners:

  • Emily Rivadenayra and Anessa Flores - Group Documentary - Women's Suffrage Parade: Communication in History
  • Aden Tunchez - Individual Exhibit - The Unidentified Code (CHA-GEE DO-BAYHOSEN-E YIL-TAS)
  • Olivia Gabrielle Garza and Sienna Zuniga - Group Documentary - Alexander Graham Bell and the Invention of the Telephone 
  • Jesimiel Cadena - Individual Exhibit - Space Communication
  • Olivia Garza and Rylie Weir - Performance - Jovita Idar
  • Rhianna Amador, Ciara Valdez and Gabriella Gonzales - Group Exhibit - Run like the wind, Pony Express