BBPD track athletes place at Banquete track meet
BEN BOLT - The Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco students placed in the Banquete High School track meet on Friday, March 5.
The results were:
Boys
Jayden Garcia - third place (3200) and fourth place (1600)
Marcos Gonzales - fourth place - shot put
Mateo Cadena, Arnold Navarro, Jaime Gonzales and Talaine Mohamed - sixth place (4x200 relay)
Girls
Nadia Lopez - first place (1600) and third place (3200)
Karixa Godines - second place (1600) and sixth place (800)
Aliyah Munoz - third place (1600)