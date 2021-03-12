BBPD track athletes place at Banquete track meet

submitted

BEN BOLT - The Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco students placed in the Banquete High School track meet on Friday, March 5.

The results were:

Boys

Jayden Garcia - third place (3200) and fourth place (1600)

Marcos Gonzales - fourth place - shot put

Mateo Cadena, Arnold Navarro, Jaime Gonzales and Talaine Mohamed - sixth place (4x200 relay)

Girls

Nadia Lopez - first place (1600) and third place (3200)

Karixa Godines - second place (1600) and sixth place (800)

Aliyah Munoz - third place (1600)