Alice High School Strutters Dance Team competes
submitted
On Saturday, March 6th the Alice High School Strutters Dance Team competed at MA Dance Competition at Ray High School.
They won the following:
- Super Sweepstakes Overall (scoring above 90 from all 3 judges on all three routines)
- first place Jazz
- first place Hip Hop
- first place Pom
- Outstanding first place Dance Team
- Judges Award for Pom
The dancers that competed are Aryssa Flores (Colonel), Christian Flores (Lt. Colonel), Lianna Gonzalez (1st Lt. Major), Lindsey Quintana (2nd Lt. Major), Delilah Lopez, Alyssa Lopez, Jimmy Jackson, Ciara Garcia, Ariana Cerda and Alayna Lopez.
Coaches are Michelle Martin and Clarissa Sandoval.