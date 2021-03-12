Alice High School Strutters Dance Team competes

submitted

On Saturday, March 6th the Alice High School Strutters Dance Team competed at MA Dance Competition at Ray High School.

They won the following:

Super Sweepstakes Overall (scoring above 90 from all 3 judges on all three routines)

first place Jazz

first place Hip Hop

first place Pom

Outstanding first place Dance Team

Judges Award for Pom

The dancers that competed are Aryssa Flores (Colonel), Christian Flores (Lt. Colonel), Lianna Gonzalez (1st Lt. Major), Lindsey Quintana (2nd Lt. Major), Delilah Lopez, Alyssa Lopez, Jimmy Jackson, Ciara Garcia, Ariana Cerda and Alayna Lopez.

Coaches are Michelle Martin and Clarissa Sandoval.