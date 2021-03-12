Agua Dulce ISD band members excel UIL activities

submitted

AGUA DULCE - Students with the Agua Dulce Independent School District recently participated several UIL activities solo and ensemble, and several middle school students were selected to join the ATSSB MS All-Region Band.

Students who received superior ratings in their solo and ensemble were:

Class 1 - David Barron on tenor toms and qualified for State Solo Competition.

Class 2 - Isaiah Salinas on snare drum.

Class 3 - John Michael Garcia on timpani, Antonio Herrera on euphonium and Valerie Garcia on clarinet.

Middle school students were selected to the ATSSB MS All-Region Band. Students were: