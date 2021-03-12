Agua Dulce ISD band members excel UIL activities
AGUA DULCE - Students with the Agua Dulce Independent School District recently participated several UIL activities solo and ensemble, and several middle school students were selected to join the ATSSB MS All-Region Band.
Students who received superior ratings in their solo and ensemble were:
Class 1 - David Barron on tenor toms and qualified for State Solo Competition.
Class 2 - Isaiah Salinas on snare drum.
Class 3 - John Michael Garcia on timpani, Antonio Herrera on euphonium and Valerie Garcia on clarinet.
Middle school students were selected to the ATSSB MS All-Region Band. Students were:
- Valerie Garcia - second chair symphonic band - clarinet
- Ava Vajdos - fifth chair concert band - alto sax
- Bryan King - third chair symphonic band - trombone
- Antonio Herrera - fourth chair symphonic band - euphonium
- John Michael Garcia - fifth chair concert band - percussion