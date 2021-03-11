Students recognized at SDISD board meeting
SAN DIEGO - Students at San Diego Independent School District were recognized during the Thursday, March 4 school board meeting.
Collins - Parr Elementary students were recognized for their accomplishments in UIL activities.
Students were:
Fourth grade Number Sense
- first place individual - Nayellie Maldonado
- second place individual - Andros Mendietta
- first place team - Nayellie Maldonado, Andros Mendietta and Jazmyn Barrera
Fifth grade Number Sense
- first place individual - Noel Garcia
- first place team - Noel Garcia, Sofia Guerrero and Remy Nunez
Fifth grade Listening Skills
- third place team - Noel Garcia
Second grade Chess
- second place individual - Azriella Caballero
- second place team - Azriella Caballero, Josette Gonzalez and Rylie Quintanilla
Third grade Chess
- second place team - Laazarus Caballero, Izaiyah Hernandez and Geovanni Torres
Fourth grade Chess
- first place individual - Robert Perez
- first place team - Robert Perez, Dezmon Trejo and Alyson Gonzalez
Fifth grade Chess
- second place team - Jazlynn Caballero, Greg Cruz and Landon Sanchez
Third grade Music Memory
- second place individual - Geovanni Torres
- first place team - Geovanni Torres, Izaiyah Hernandez and Orlan Aleman
Fourth grade Art
- first place individual - Nayelli Maldonado
- second place individual - Izaiah Booth
- first place team - Nayelli Maldonado, Izaiah Booth, Mathew Ramos
Fifth grade Art
- second place team - Sofia Guerrero and Omar Aleman
Fifth grade Spelling
- second place team - Kiera Munoz and Noel Garcia
Fifth grade Social Studies
- second place team - Adrian Lopez, Omar Aleman and Riley Martin
Fifth grade Maps, Graph and Charts
- second place team - Omar Aleman
Second grade Creative Writing
- second place individual - Mila perez
Third grade Ready Writing
- second place individual - Araceli Gonzalez
Fourth grade Ready Writing
- first place individual - Jim Lopez
Bernanda Jaime Junior High students were recognized for their UIL activities and their participation in the science fair.
UIL students were:
Sixth grade Poetry
- second place individual - Allie Trigo
Sixth grade Impromptu
- second place individual - Allie Trigo
Sixth grade Number Sense
- first place individual - Mario Barrera
- second place team - Mario Barrera, Moses Gonzalez and Michael Paris
Seventh grade Number Sense
- second place individual - Mateo Escalante
BJJH studentwinners in the local science fair were:
- first place - Trustea Davila - sixth grade
- second place - Jesus Saenz - eighth grade
- third place - Jack Everett - sixth grade
- fourth place - Kloe Ponce - 6th grade
Jack Everett received the second place award at the Valero Energy Foundation and Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Regional Science Fair in the transitional medical science junior division.
Seventeen San Diego Early College High School students were also recognized that evening for their accomplishments in earning an associate degree from Coastal Bend College.
Students were:
- Luz Bueno - Associate of Science
- Joseph Daniel Canales - Associate of Arts
- Iliana Iris Casas - Associate of Arts
- Derrick Ray Gonzalez - Associate of Science
- Lyann Gonzalez - Associate of Science
- Carolina Guerrero - Associate of Science
- Niyeli Guerrero - Associate of Arts
- Lory Hinojosa - Associate of Arts
- Gerardo Monroy - Associate of Science
- Elizabeth Munoz - Associate of Science
- Clarrisa Ochoa - Associate of Arts
- Marina Renee Perez - Associate of Science
- Kyra Rangel - Associate of Arts
- Fausto Soliz - Associate of Arts
- Alexis Strickland - Associate of Science
- Jose Torres - Associate of Science
- Amber Rayne Trigo - Associate of Science