Students recognized at SDISD board meeting

SAN DIEGO - Students at San Diego Independent School District were recognized during the Thursday, March 4 school board meeting.

Collins - Parr Elementary students were recognized for their accomplishments in UIL activities.

Students were:

Fourth grade Number Sense

first place individual - Nayellie Maldonado

second place individual - Andros Mendietta

first place team - Nayellie Maldonado, Andros Mendietta and Jazmyn Barrera

Fifth grade Number Sense

first place individual - Noel Garcia

first place team - Noel Garcia, Sofia Guerrero and Remy Nunez

Fifth grade Listening Skills

third place team - Noel Garcia

Second grade Chess

second place individual - Azriella Caballero

second place team - Azriella Caballero, Josette Gonzalez and Rylie Quintanilla

Third grade Chess

second place team - Laazarus Caballero, Izaiyah Hernandez and Geovanni Torres

Fourth grade Chess

first place individual - Robert Perez

first place team - Robert Perez, Dezmon Trejo and Alyson Gonzalez

Fifth grade Chess

second place team - Jazlynn Caballero, Greg Cruz and Landon Sanchez

Third grade Music Memory

second place individual - Geovanni Torres

first place team - Geovanni Torres, Izaiyah Hernandez and Orlan Aleman

Fourth grade Art

first place individual - Nayelli Maldonado

second place individual - Izaiah Booth

first place team - Nayelli Maldonado, Izaiah Booth, Mathew Ramos

Fifth grade Art

second place team - Sofia Guerrero and Omar Aleman

Fifth grade Spelling

second place team - Kiera Munoz and Noel Garcia

Fifth grade Social Studies

second place team - Adrian Lopez, Omar Aleman and Riley Martin

Fifth grade Maps, Graph and Charts

second place team - Omar Aleman

Second grade Creative Writing

second place individual - Mila perez

Third grade Ready Writing

second place individual - Araceli Gonzalez

Fourth grade Ready Writing

first place individual - Jim Lopez

Bernanda Jaime Junior High students were recognized for their UIL activities and their participation in the science fair.

UIL students were:

Sixth grade Poetry

second place individual - Allie Trigo

Sixth grade Impromptu

second place individual - Allie Trigo

Sixth grade Number Sense

first place individual - Mario Barrera

second place team - Mario Barrera, Moses Gonzalez and Michael Paris

Seventh grade Number Sense

second place individual - Mateo Escalante

BJJH studentwinners in the local science fair were:

first place - Trustea Davila - sixth grade

second place - Jesus Saenz - eighth grade

third place - Jack Everett - sixth grade

fourth place - Kloe Ponce - 6th grade

Jack Everett received the second place award at the Valero Energy Foundation and Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Regional Science Fair in the transitional medical science junior division.

Seventeen San Diego Early College High School students were also recognized that evening for their accomplishments in earning an associate degree from Coastal Bend College.

Students were: