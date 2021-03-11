SES invites public to Pin Your Prayer event

Saint Elizabeth Catholic School invites the community to participate in their Pin Your Prayer event tonight, March 11.

The school will be pinning prayers to the school fence all day on Thursday. Anyone can drive up to the back fence and take a card, write their prayer and then pin the prayer card back on the fence.

At 7 p.m. their will be school officials to help individuals who drive up. At 7:15 p.m., there will be prayer given for those will would like to participate.

A live rosary will be shared on the St. Elizabeth School Facebook page.

CDC guidelines will be enforced.