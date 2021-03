Senior SD Vaqueros to play for Super Bowl title

The senior San Diego Vaqueros will play against the Senior Bishop Badgers for the Super Bowl title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, March 13 at 4 p.m. in Premont.

Players are #1 Franky Villagran, #2 Ronnie White, #4 Cristian Chapa, #5 Lionel Rodriguez, #6 Alvaro Tunchez, #9 Rogelio Fernandez, #12 Ivan Garza, #15 JM Vega, #16 Nick Luera, #21 James Gamez, #33 Aiden Cadena, #50 Franklin Villagran, #52 Farahlin Villagran and #56 Eugene Soliz.

Coaches are Mandy Chapa, Gabriel Vera and Joel Salinas.

The team is part of the San Diego Football League.