SD Wranglers head to Super Bowl

The San Diego Wranglers football team is headed to the Super Bowl. The team recently won the sophomore division and will play against the Premont Cowboys on Saturday, March 13 at 1:45 p.m.

Players are #1 Geovanni Torres, #2 Christopher Vidal, #3 Levi Maldonado, #4 Bryn Gomez, #6 Nikhilesh Luera, #8 Jake Salaiz, #12 Ernesto Maldonado, #15 Frankie Perez, #19 Jose Ruiz, #21 Jayce Salinas, #24 Gio Luis, #25 Andrew Lopez, #30 Kaiden Vega, #31 Jasiah Sanchez, #32 Langston Steamer, #36 Orlan Aleman, #54 Jarrod Vega and #56 Alvaro Perez.

Head coaches are Ernesto Maldonado and Jason Salinas. Assistant coaches are Ramon Maldonado and Nick Stephens.