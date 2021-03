submitted

SAN DIEGO - Cortez Gonzalez finishes his basketball career at San Diego High School as a four-year starter.

This year, the senior basketball player was selected District 30-3A Co-Offensive player of the Year and All-Region Selection in Region 4. As the Vaquero point guard he led the team to the Bi-District and Area Championships and losing a close game to Santa Rosa in the third round of the playoffs.