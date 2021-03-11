Couple arrested on drug charges, released to DEA

A late night traffic stop by Alice police officers led to the discovery of narcotics.

Cpl. Albert Stout and Officer Homero Mendoza were on patrol Wednesday, March 10 when they conducted a traffic stop on a gray Jeep on the 500 block of West Front Street.

The officers made contact with 38-year-old Feliberto Chapa and 20-year-old Julianne Marie Rocha.

A probable cause search, with the assistance of Alice K9 Officer Blackjack, was conducted. The K9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics at the front passenger side door, according to Cpl. Stout's police report.

During the search the officers found a clear glass cartridge that contained Tetrahydrocannabinol wax, a several bags of crystal meth, bags of heroin and a bag of marijuana. Also found inside Rocha's purse was a glass pipe and a bag that contained 10 white rectangle pills and four white oval pills.

The couple was taken to the Alice Police Department for processing. Chapa was sitting on a bench in the patrol room when he was observed kicking his feet. A search of the area by police led to the discovery of two additional bags of crystal meth, Cpl. Stout's police report states.

Chapa and Rocha was transported to the Jim Wells County jail for booking.

Chapa was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

Rocha was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

They were released to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).