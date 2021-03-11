CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice to administer COVID-19 vaccines in several communities this week

Alice Echo News Journal

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice is expanding its reach during COVID-19 vaccine administrations this week. The hospital will provide both first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents of surrounding communities at several events.

Both first and second doses will be available by appointment only. Call 361-394-7311 to reserve appointments.

Anyone receiving a second dose should be prepared to present their CDC vaccination record card for verification.

The first and second doses of the vaccine will also be administered on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, located at 200 S. Metz Street in Orange Grove, from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. These vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis and no appointment is necessary.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, the first doses of the vaccine will be administered at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, starting at 7:30 a.m. These vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis and no appointment is necessary.

At this and other locations, the first doses are for residents who meet the criteria for Phase 1A (health care workers and long-term care residents) or Phase 1B (65 and older, and 16 and older with chronic conditions), along with education and childcare personnel. Individuals are asked to adhere to clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of our Associates and community residents alike:

Remain in your vehicle at all times; bring valid ID; wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine, and; wear your mask

Learn more about CHRISTUS COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.