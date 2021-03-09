Teen of the Week - Rising

submitted

Sara Rising

Parents: Jeffry and Rachel Rising

Educational or Future Plans:

After graduating from Alice High School, I plan on attending Texas A&M University-Kingsville where I will obtain my bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences. Furthering my education, I am determined to attend Texas A&M Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy, getting into a PharmD program, and becoming a Pharmacist.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Band 2017-2021, HOSA Parliamentarian 2019-2020 HOSA member 2018-2020, Student Council member 2020-2021

Accomplishments/Honors:

In the Top 20 percent, 4 year member of the Alice High School Band, Dual Credit, and All A’s Student

What was the best advice you ever received?

The best advice I ever received was from my mom, “All you gotta do is do the work.” This advice has since driven me to stop procrastinating and do my work no matter how hard I think it is or how much I dread to do it.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself obtaining my bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Sciences and getting accepted into a PharmD program at Texas A&M Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, I would change how much hate and division there is in between everyone. For many years there’s been prejudice and injustice not only in America but the world. Now everyone is more divided than ever whether it be money, power, or political opinion. In removing all of the hate and division in the world, human beings could finally be equal.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite 3 people to dinner, they would be Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters, Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy, and Flea from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. I’d want to have dinner with them because I have been a big fan of all of their music for years and think they would be amazing people to hang out with.

Favorites:

Food: Chinese Food

Book: The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Movie: Interstellar

Town in Texas: Rockport

Vacation Spot: San Antonio

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.