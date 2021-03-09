Teen of the Week - Quintana

submitted

Lindsey Quintana

Parents: Barbara and Raymond Quintana

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan on attending A&M Kingsville in which I will pursue my career in Animal Science. After that I will continue my education at Texas A&M in College Station in which I will get my degree to become a Veterinarian.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

FFA Chapter Vice President and Area X vice president Strutters 2nd Lieutenant Major NHS HOSA Softball

Accomplishments/Honors:

Getting my Lone Star Degree in FFA which is the highest that you can get. Maintaining A and B honor roll Becoming a Area Officer for FFA

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

“Never settle for less, keep pushing yourself to be better because you can always do better.” - my Nanny

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see myself still in school working to get my Veterinary degree.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

One thing I would change about this world is the justice system. The justice system is the most important thing that we have yet, it's also the most corrupt part of our system. This system was designed to punish everyone equally no matter who you are. More times than not, financial status and color of your skin can get out easier. Which is exactly why it needs to be taken care of before it gets too late.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

Adam Sandler because he's really funny and humble.

Parker McCollum due to him also being good looking and a good singer.

Last but not least Alexandra because she inspires me to help others in FFA.

Favorites:

Food: Sushi

Book: Breathless by Lurlene McDaniel

Movie: The Goonies

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Frio River

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.